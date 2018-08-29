Cheap Seats: Super Duper Hoopster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vernon Carey is a South Florida legend having played for the Canes and Dolphins, but his son Vernon Carey Jr. may be a bigger star one day.

At 6’10” tall Vernon Carey Jr towers over the competition and his teammates. He’s a senior at NSU University School. He plays center and is the number 1 ranked high school player in the country by rivals.com. This is a big year for Vernon as he can pick and choose where he wants to go to college next year.

"It will probably come down to my relationship with my family and what program fits the best for me," said Vernon.

Vernon came up with a short list of the top five schools he is considering playing at. One of the school includes his father's alma mater Miami University.

Vernon says "I have narrowed it down to five schools right now. Miami, Duke, UNC, Michigan State, and Kentucky. I'm taking my visits in October and November. After that I will probably come down to a decision."

Vernon comes from a very athletic family as both his parents and his siblings are athletes.

"It is pretty cool growing up in the Carey household. Everyone in my family is athletic, even my little four year old sister. We just love playing sports," said Vernon.