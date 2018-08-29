SoFlo Scene: Glitch Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arcade bars are leveling up in South Florida and now there is one here in Fort Lauderdale.

All arcade game experts are welcome at Glitch Bar. But for those non-gamers there’s something for everybody, alcohol. Glitch bar has a full liquor bar and over 100 beers to choose from.

"I grew up playing arcade games and I wanted to bring that retro feel back into a modern setting," said Co-Owner Dwight Slamp

Dwight opened this location last November, not only to bring liquor and fun to Fort Lauderdale but to take you back to memory lane with games.

Dwight says "The absolute best game is called Killer Queen. It's a modern 10 player arcade game and we have the only one in South Florida. It's a very unique experience."

These games are none are coin-operated, so you can get your game-on for free with a beer in hand.

"There are so many places and bars you can go to and sit and drink. I wanted to create an environment where you could go to and have other activities to do. Having the different video games helps expand the experience," said Dwight.

There's a total of 25 games at Glitch from classic arcade games to Pin Ball and Skee-Ball. Glitch also has an assortment of board games, consoles, Jenga, and Dominos. The barcade is open Sunday through Thursday from 5pm to 2am, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 3am.

Glitch bar is located in Flagler Village, along 905 NE 5th Ave. For more information visit www.glitchbar.com