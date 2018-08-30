Foodie Fix: Upland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spun off from the NYC original, Upland Miami turns out dishes with a Southern California twist and Mediterranean influence.

Upland is the brainchild of chef Justin Smillie and it is located in Miami Beach's chic South of Fifth neighborhood, right by South Point.

"I think what helps Upland stand apart from a lot of our Miami beach counterparts is good vibes really really genuine hospital service and food that is really unique, delicious, fresh, seasonal. A lot of our guests feel like its a completely different experience for when they dine in with us here," Says Calli Genzale, Service Manager.

When you walk in you'll immediately see Meyer lemons packed jars surrounding the restaurant. The lemons are widely grown in California and pay homage to Chef Smillie's hometown in California.

Here in Miami, Upland is proudly participating in Miami Spice for a second year in a row.

"What makes this years Miami Spice menu so exciting at Upland is not only are we featuring some of Chef's signature items, like his cold roasted beef short and rib, and Cacio E Pepe. But also one of our newest dishes on the menu which is a trout. This is a unique Japanese preparation where the fish is deboned and butterflied and it is served with a sweet soy glaze and grilled. It's super flavorful and served with a bamboo rice wrap and banana leaf. It is just a really unique and delicious dish," says Genzale.

Another one of Chef Smillie's signature dishes is the Cacio E Pepe.

" It starts with a bucatini pasta and it really is a deceptively simple dish because it only has three ingredients which is a healthy amount of black pepper, butter and grana padano, but sometimes the simplest dishes are also the most complicated because one little thing can go wrong and make a fabulous dish not quite so special. It's one of the best pastas that you will ever taste," adds Genzale.

For dessert the popular dreamsicle topped with chocolate crunch.

Upland has a Miami Spice menu from Sunday to Thursday and a brunch menu on the weekends.

For more information visit Uplandmiami.com