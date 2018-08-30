Super Teachers: Chef Jerry Guajardo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is something cooking in chef Jerry Guajardo’s class at Fort Lauderdale High school. In fact there's quite a bit of cooking and the students are digging into their assignment. On the menu today is homemade pasta, juicing beets and fresh bread.

"I think everyone should be learning to cook like this and it's a great opportunity for them to take it outside in the workforce and utilize those skills in the food service industry and of course they can also take it home," says Guajardo.

Chef G’s culinary classes are hands on. His students cater community events and take field trips to markets, restaurants and more and they relish every opportunity to learn.

"Sonesta Hotel is a great place to go, they get to see the hotel setting in front and back of the house. They get to see it all, so it's a good opportunity for them to get a feel of what it's going to be like in the real world," adds Guajardo.

As for the chef's impact on the school, he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.

" When I interviewed him, I will never forget how excited he was to make a difference and give back to the community. So that is what I'm looking for in a super teacher, somebody who loves the students and wants to make a difference," says Priscilla Ribeiro, Principal.

So give it up for chef G. a cut above the rest and this week’s super teacher.