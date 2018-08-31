Morning Dose: DIY Tailgate Party Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a big football week in South Florida. The Canes play at home Saturday and the Dolphins play at home on Sunday. Giving you two chances to tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium. We learned some great tips on how you can create the perfect tailgating decor.

DIY & Craft Blogger Amber Kemp-Gerstel says "Even if you don't know anything about Football, this is something you can get into because it really has nothing to do with football. This is all about being crafty."

It only takes a few items to create a table runner that mimics a football field.

Grab a piece of green construction paper, cut thin white strips of paper, and find some numbered stickers to get started.

"The great thing about making items yourself is that they are inexpensive to make. Even if the table runner gets trashed during your party from all the food and drinks, you can trash it and create another one for the next event," said Amber.

You can also give your tailgate a little more decoration, by using the construction paper to create a banner.

Use fun foam and black duct tape to create a referee styled koozie for your drinks. Simply cut the fun foam, so it's able to fit around the entire drink container. Then place small strips of duct tape on the fun foam.

Happy Crafting!