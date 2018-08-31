Tech Tuesday: Best Wireless Headphones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best wireless headphones… according to someone who tests them for a living, Rich Demuro explains in today’s tech smart.

Wire cutter is a great reviews site, they pick the best items in various categories.

Today we’re talking with their headphones expert about the best picks when it comes to noise cancelling, kids headphones and more.

“I'm personally testing them and our panel is testing about 85 of them,” says Lauren Dragan

Lauren is a reviewer for the website Wire cutter, which tests all kinds of products in an effort to find the best stuff to buy.

“It’s finding something that’s not only good at what it does, but also fits into your life well and makes it a little better and easier,” adds Lauren.

She’s constantly updating her page on the best wireless headphones.

Her top pick when you don’t want to spend a lot, but get a lot, would be the Jabra Move.

“We’ve had these as a pick for a couple of years now actually, and they’ve really endured the test of time,” says Lauren.

MSRP is around $100, but you can get them online as low as $60.

“For what they cost they’re actually a really good deal,” says Lauren

The best running headphones, Lauren says are the Plantronics Backbeat Fit.

“They sound pretty great, they have 3 different EQ settings and they’re super sweat resistant and water resistant,” states Lauren.

They’re also under $100.

“I've done a marathon in them, I’ve done a half marathon in those specific pair, well I wiped them down first,” says Lauren.

Best alternative to Apple’s Airpods… Jabra Elite 65t

If your main goal isn’t just ease of connection, the Jabra does everything better.

“They sound better, they fit better, they stay in better, they are sweat resistant, they have controls for the volume which these do not,” says Lauren.

Lauren says these $100 Puro BT2200 headphones are best for kids since they are durable… and limit sound to 85 decibels

“Once it gets to that top safe level they can’t get any louder,” adds Lauren.

And finally for noise cancelling… Bose really is the best.

“So they do perform as well as advertised? As far as the noise cancelling goes, absolutely. They are absolutely the best, their technology for reducing noise is fantastic,” says Lauren.

A travelers favorite, Bose, QuietComfort 35 Series 2 are $350 dollars

If you want links to any of these picks, just go to richontech.tv