This Sunday at 1:30 the CW will air The Harley Davidson 115th Celebration Parade.

We went to Alligator Alley Harley Davidson in Sunrise to find out why it’s such a thrill to ride one.

" It's pretty much a no brainer, they just keep getting better and better. It's my sixth Harley-Davidson and I've tried a lot of bikes from BMW to Chopper era and you finally get to the point of settling in and understanding why everybody rides a Harley-Davidson; It's a pleasure," says Dean Dutoit, a valued customer at the dealership.

" We're really lucky here at Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson to be the starting point of the four corners of the United States to take that ride home, to experience that parade and to experience the 115th anniversary of Harley-Davidson," adds Joel Freiberg, Operations/Marketing with Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson.

Catch the Celebration Parade this Sunday at 1:30 here on The CW South Florida.