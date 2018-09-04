Art Awesomeness All Day #ArtsLaunch2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arsht Center will hold Arts Launch 2018 on Saturday September 8th. It begins at 10am and concludes at 10pm.

"Arts Launch 2018 is the biggest free event in Miami. It includes the performing arts, along with other art disciplines. There are more than 60 events throughout the entire day," said Arsht Center's VP of Marketing Andrew Goldberg.

If you're looking for something in the Arts genre, you will discover a dozen of new organizations here at this event. There will be free dance classes, including line dancing, flamingo, salsa, and etc. There will also be free tours of the Arsht Center, a farmer's market, chef demonstrations, and an a capella corner. The a capella corner will consist of local high school and college groups, singing throughout the day.

"This event is great for all ages. We have a kids zone with a variety of activities for younger children. The event also goes into the evening and would be a good place to come for a date night. We will have a DJ, Reggae band, and other musical performances," said Goldberg.

There are to restaurants on site for guest to visit, "Cafe at Books & Books" and "Brava by Brad Kilgore."

"If you buy tickets in person that day, we will waive handling fees for individual show tickets. The list of shows includes Flamingo Festival, Waitress, School of Rock, White Christmas, and many more," said Goldberg

For more information and a full schedule of events visit www.Arshtcenter.org/artslaunch or see the full Press Release here.