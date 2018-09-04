Inside South Florida: DIY Tailgate Party Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football season is here and its time for tailgating. DIY & Craft Blogger Amber Kemp-Gerstel shows us how to tap into our creative side and make DIY party favors for your tailgate.

To create a football field table runner, you want to take a piece of green construction paper, cut thin white strips of paper, and find some numbered stickers to place on the field.

"The great thing about making items yourself is that they are inexpensive to make. The materials for the table runner cost about two dollars. If the table runner gets messed up during the party, you can trash it and create another one" said Amber.

You can also use construction paper to create a banner.

Amber says "If you're having a party in your home, hang the banner on the wall. If you're actually having a tailgate, you can hang the banner from your car."

To create referee styled koozie for your drinks, wrap white fun foam around the drink and place small strips of black duct tape on the fun foam.

Instead of purchasing a foam finger at the stadium, try making your own. Find a stencil online, track it, and cut out 2 shapes. Take a glue gun and add glue to the perimeter of one of the cut outs. Then take the second cut out and press it against the first one.

"They cost less than a dollar and you can customize each one to your liking with cute saying or your team's mascot," said Amber

For more DIY projects visit demasklove.com