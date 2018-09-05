Cheap Seats: Talking Football with Adewale Ogunleye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adewale Ogunleye played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a Dolphin from 2000-2004.

Ogunleye signed with the Dolphins in 2000, but spent the season on injured reserved. Then in 2001 he finally got a chance to realize his dream, when he ran out of the tunnel for week one of the regular season.

Ogunleye says "It feels real good, like the beginning of all your dreams and aspirations. As a young kid you always want to win the Super Bowl. Starting off 0-0 with a clean slate, everyone has a chance. This is the best time of the year."

Week 1 presents optimism for teams. They feel like this could be their year, no matter what experts say about them.

"I think anything is possible. If you have a good coach that puts that type of mentality in your head combined with a couple of early wins, momentum could swing and you start feeling that way ," said Ogunleye.

Now that Ogunleye is retired, he spends his time making a difference with his Goal Power organization.

"Goal Power is something I started when I was playing in the league. I wanted to give back to inner city kids and teach them that there are other positions in the sports industry that work together to make an athlete who they are. "said Ogunleye.

For more information about Goal Power and their events visit www.anolimanagement.com