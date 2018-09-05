SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a big, fun filled weekend in South Florida from games to concerts, there are so many things you can do with your family and friends.

Paul Simon will be performing at the BB&T Center on Saturday September 8th at 8pm.

Reggaeton Artist Ozuna will be performing at the American Airlines Arena Saturday on September 8th at 8pm.

Also on Saturday, Fort Lauderdale's Museum of Discovery and Science is hosting the 6th annual Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Kids Expo. This year they are introducing a new theme called STEAM. STEAM stands for science, technology, entertainment, arts, and maternity.

This is a huge sports weekend in South Florida. Saturday night at 6pm the Miami Hurricanes play their home opener against Savannah State. On Sunday in the NFL, the Dolphins kick off their season against the Tennessee Titans at 1pm.