Cheap Seats: Marlins vs Pirates

After hosting the Phillies in a three-game set earlier this week, the Marlins head to Pennsylvania to take on the Pirates Friday-Sunday.

First pitch on Friday is at 7:05, Saturday it’s at 1:05, and on Sunday it’s a 1:35 start.

The Pirates and Marlins are both under 500 and you can blame it on pitching. The Marlins are last in the National League in team ERA and the Pirates are only 5 spots above them. And while that may not be great news if you like pitchers’ duels, it could be fun if you like watching offense.