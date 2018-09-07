Inside South Florida: The Nun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Demian Bichir plays Father Burke in the horror film "The Nun," where he is emotionally tested throughout the film. Father Burke is buried alive, tortured by snakes, and deals with reoccurring nightmares.

Bichir says "It's always creepy and a little tricky dealing with snakes, but when you are playing Father Burke you feel like you are invincible and can defeat any demon. Father Burke is assertive, brave, and a soldier. It doesn't matter if you have nightmares chasing you every night, you have to put that aside. Father Burke grabs his kit, holy water, crucifix, and gets out there, to get things done."

Watch Bichir encounter many hurdles in "The Nun," out in theaters near you.