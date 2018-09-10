Celebrate Wellness: Great Skin From Your Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Functional Lifestyle Expert Daryn Mayer shares tips on how to get great skin from ingredients your kitchen.

Mayer says, "stress, poor diet, lifestyle; that all affects your skin.”

For age defying skin Mayer suggests eating ingredients that work with your favorite skin care regimen. Superfood #1 is Canyon Bakehouse Honey Oat Bread.

“It has ingredients in it like canola oil which actually has been proven to reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, it has oatmeal which is great for inflammation. It has honey which is antibacterial and is good for fighting acne. It has brown rice flower in it which helps restore and repair skin cells and minimize appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," said Mayer.

Skin satisfying ingredient #2 is yogurt. Specifically, powerful foods vanilla yogurt packs lots of protein to help strengthen your skin. The vanilla is loaded with vitamin b, which will give you a healthy glow.

Skin satisfying ingredient #3 is coffee. It helps promote circulation and help reduce the appearance of sun damage.

Mayer likes PuRoast Coffee as it is low in acid and says besides drinking it, you can mix it with yogurt and whip up a 20 minute mask.

"When you take it off, your skin becomes very moisturized because of the lactic acid in the yogurt. You're feeding your skin with antioxidants and you’ll have a healthy glow," said Mayer.

Don’t forget your skin is your largest organ and often times a window into what is going on inside.

A final tip is to add a daily probiotic to your diet. The American Academy of Dermatology says if your acne prone, probiotics may actually help clear you up.