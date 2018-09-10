Cheap Seats: Calendar For Upcoming Week of Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week in South Florida sports, the Dolphins will hit the road and head to the big apple to take on the Jets on Sunday. It’s a rivalry game and both teams will be fired up to beat one another. It’s a very winnable road game for Miami.

The Hurricanes head to Ohio to take on the Toledo Rockets. The game will kickoff at noon on Saturday.

The Marlins will be in New York to take on the Mets today through Thursday and in Philadelphia to battle the Phillies over the weekend. Both of those opponents are division rivals.