Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Jets

The Dolphins travel to New York to take on their rivals, The Jets on Sunday. Here’s a look at some history between the teams.

Starting with last season as the Fins and Jets split their two games. During week 3 in Jersey, the Jets beat the Dolphins 20-6. Robbie Anderson had 95 yards receiving and a touchdown for New York.

In week 7, the Fins got their revenge, beating the Jets 31-28 in Miami. Matt Moore threw for 2 touchdowns and Jarvis Landry had 93 yards receiving and a score. The Dolphins intercepted Josh McCown late before kicking the game winning field goal.

These teams have met 105 times over the years, with Miami leading the series 54-50 with one tie. The Dolphins won the lone postseason meeting between the teams, defeating the Jets in the 1982 AFC Championship game.

One of the reasons these teams have been linked so closely, is the 1983 draft. The Jets had a chance to choose Dan Marino and everybody thought they would, but instead they picked Ken O’Brien. This shocked everyone, including legions of disappointed Jets fans. O’Brien turned out to be a pretty good QB, but clearly he wasn’t Dan Marino.

A big game between these teams was back in 2008 when Chad Pennington, who had spent his first 8 seasons on the Jets, led his new team, the Dolphins, to a 24-17 victory over Brett Favre’s Jets in the last game of the regular season. That win lead the Fins to an AFC East title, just one year after Miami had finished 1-15.