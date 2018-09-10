Paws & Claws: Dominoes Paws 4 You Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The non-profit organization, Paws 4 You Rescue, will be hosting a fundraiser on September 22nd to support animals in need of homes.

Paws 4 You Rescue Executive Director, Carol Caridad says "We are looking forward to an awesome dominoes tournament, silent auction, live auction, great artwork, and live music."

Cartoon artist David Lebatard's work will be showcased at the event. Lebatard is a huge animal person. And he shows it through his work. He draws all sorts of animal including cats, dogs and owls.

There will be many pets available for adoption at the dominoes Paws 4 You Rescue event.

Paws 4 You Rescue also accepts donations and is located in Miami at 8717 SW 134th St.

For more information visit www.paws4you.org