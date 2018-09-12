A new way to watch movies at Coral Square theater, now Paragon Coral Square

This summer, Florida-based Paragon Entertainment Holdings, a motion picture exhibitor and restaurant owner and operator, acquired the Coral Square theater in Coral Springs, Florida with plans to completely renovate the location.

Reserved leather fully reclining seats with footrests have already been installed in all auditoriums, as well as digital sound and Sony 4K Projection. By early 2019, Paragon Coral Square will also feature:

• A Private Screening Room for Parties & Events

• Renovated Restrooms

• Beautiful New Lobby, Concession, and Bar

• Beer & Wine and MyPi Inspired Pizzas at Concession

• Modernized Façade

• Automated Ticketing

• Ability to Pre-Order Concession on the Paragon Theaters App

“Coral Springs, Parkland, and Margate are wonderful communities and we are very eager to bring the finest and most distinctive movie-going experience to its residents. This theater used to be the theater of choice for the residents of the community. Unfortunately it was neglected by the prior operator. Since we are local to the community, we are quite vested in once again making Paragon Coral Square the go-to theater in the marketplace,” stated Michael Whalen, CEO of Paragon Theaters. The company has a successful track record of turning older theaters into state of the art facilities with upscale amenities at affordable prices, as seen by their renovation of Paragon Deerfield, which was later sold to Cinepolis, and the popular Paragon Ridge in Davie, which also features MyPi Custom Pizza and Craft Beer (mypipizza.com).

Paragon Theaters is also known for creating partnerships in the community, offering affordable field trips, a premier fundraiser program, monthly sensory-friendly screenings, and great birthday and gaming parties. Their $6 Tuesdays are popular – all movies are just $6 all day. The Paragon Theaters Diamond Rewards Loyalty Program allows loyal guests to earn points towards free tickets and concession (as well as a free ticket on their birthday). These programs, along with their fantastic amenities and superior guest service, make Paragon Theaters the ultimate movie going destination.

Guests can view showtimes, purchase tickets and track rewards at paragontheaters.com or on the new Paragon Theaters app.