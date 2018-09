Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last season these teams squared off and it was all owls.

FAU destroyed Bethune 45-0 and needless to say they’re hoping for the same outcome this time around. In that game. FAU QB Daniel Parr ran for two scores and threw a touchdown to go along with 165 yards passing. Gregory Howell Jr. had 13 carries for 175 yards and a score, and Devin Singletary had 109 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. The Owls put up 439 yards, setting a single game rushing record for the school.