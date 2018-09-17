Inside South Florida: Get On The Bus With These Guys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brandon Reese and Daniel Blum are South Floridans hitting the road for a cause. Their "On the Bus" podcast and YouTube show is designed to shed light on parts of the world you never knew about by traveling around the country and recording their experiences.

"We started the podcast to focus on people of all walks of life, who are discovering what they want to do. Sharing their experiences and unique path on how they got to where they are in life," said Reese.

Reese and Blum are about 71 episodes into their podcast. This includes a combination of recorded podcast done in the New York , Los Angles, Miami and South America .

Reese and Blum also have a YouTube series of documentaries covering how they moved the bus from Utah to Chile.

To listen to their podcast visit youtube.com/onthebuspodcast