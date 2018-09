Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boyd Holbrook plays Quinn McKenna, the leader of a ragtag crew who must defeat the universe most lethal hunters, to save the human race.

Holbrook discusses his love for the genre and his excitement to be apart of this franchise.

"I always look for how the character starts, how they finish, what's their arch, and how is the story different from the original movie," said Holbrook.

"The Predator" is out now in South Florida theaters