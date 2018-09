Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alexsandra Surkoya is an artist and the founder of Surkoya, an art studio that sells art tapestries and high resolution printed rugs.

Alexsandra is incredibly passionated about her business and takes great pride in the custom art rugs she produces.

The rugs are made from original art pieces. It all started with Alexsandra printing her own paintings and now she has expanded her company to include artwork from various artist.