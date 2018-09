Comedic superstars from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, “In Living Color” are coming to Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. “The Off Color Comedy Tour” featuring Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m.

