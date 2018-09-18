Tech Tuesday: Turn Your Old Tapes Digital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're like most people you have a bunch of old video tapes laying around the house. These analog tapes won't last forever and like the memories on them, they will soon eventually fade to black.

You can preserve these memories forever with some simple equipment and a little investment of your time.

For starters here's what you'll need to go from tape to digital; your old tapes, a capture device, a computer and a place to store your digital files.

First connect your capture device to the computer, next connect your old player, then pop in a tape and press record on your computer while it plays.

Now for the important part you need to put your video file into a safe place.

Photos.google.com allows you to store as many videos as you want for free.