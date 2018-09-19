Over The Edge For Gilda’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gilda’s Club South Florida is hosting their sixth annual Over the Edge event on October 6th. Participants will rappel down 12 stories of the AutoNation building in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The first 90 people to raise a minimum of $1,000 by October 6th will earn a spot. No experience is necessary, anyone can participate.

There’s a $50 registration fee which goes toward your overall fundraising goal.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can always donate or volunteer by visiting gildasclubsouthflorida.org