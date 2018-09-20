Cheap Seats: College Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s college football preview starts with the Miami Hurricanes taking on the FIU Golden Panthers Saturday at 3:30 pm at Hard Rock stadium.

Butch Davis will be coaching against the school he helped resurrect, when he coached The U from 1995-2000.

Both teams are 2-1 to open the season. Malik Rosier has put together a couple of good games after struggling against LSU a few weeks ago and the Canes defense is back to forcing turnovers.

Elsewhere, another matchup of 2-1 teams, the Florida Gators travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers Saturday night at 7:00 pm. The Gators have owned the Volunteers of late, having won 12 of the past 13 meetings between the two teams.

And the 1-2 Florida State Seminoles host the 2-2 Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday at 3:30 pm. It’s certainly been a rough start to the season for the Noles, but they are getting healthy against a team they should definitely beat.