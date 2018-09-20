Foodie Fix: La Moderna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The eatery in Miami Beach artfully combines a menu of modern Italian classics from the kitchen and skillfully crafted cocktails named after different cities in Italy.

When you walk in the first sights you’ll see are Italian vintage posters throughout the restaurant.

"The decor actually really represents us because our menu is not just a region or a place in Italy, it's from all around the country," says Stefano Righi, General Manager.

La Moderna is a “modern” take on traditional Italian dishes and a lot of the ingredients are imported from Italy.

General Manager, Stefano Righi says, main flavorful ingredients like cheeses, prosciutto, heart of artichoke, and porcini mushrooms are brought in weekly.

And foodies listen up, Miami Spice menu is still going on until the end of this month, and what's great about La Moderna is their vegan options.

La Moderna is located along Sunset Harbor Drive and Bay road.

For a look at their Miami Spice menu— visit www.lamoderna-miami.com