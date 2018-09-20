Super Teachers: Dr. Roberto Lopez-Boada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is Dr. Roberto Lopez-Boada or if you prefer Mr. Robot, The robotics and physics teacher at Westland Hialeah Senior High School. When Dr. Lopez-Boada came to Westland 3 years ago, the school didn’t have a robotics program.

Not only does Dr. Lopez-Boada's students build robots, they enter them in competitions. Westland Hialeah is a regular fixture at the county's VEX robotic competition.

"Oh they love it, because the competition brings them to a new challenge that they really have to show that they're willing to participate and create. It's very important because the competition is very fit, you have to resolve problems and do it in a way you can be on top. This is what they need for the future," says Dr. Lopez-Boada.

These kids are in great hands, Dr. Lopez-Boada has over seventy papers published in quantum mechanics, plus he has a doctorate in physics and mathematics.

So give it up to Dr. Lopez-Boada he's this weeks super teacher.