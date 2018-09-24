THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Dwayne Wade Returns For One More Year!

Posted 11:21 am, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, September 24, 2018

Dwayne Wade announced he will return to the Heat this year for one final glorious NBA season.  We hit the streets to get your take on DWade suiting up one more time before riding off into the sunset.