A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie and Emily.

The two are friends until Emily goes missing. Stephanie sets out to solve the mystery, quickly discovering she did not know her friend as well as she thought.

The movie is full of twist and turns. Dave sat down with Kendrick and Director Paul Feig to ask them if the mystery is what drew them to the role.

A Simple Favor is out now in South Florida theaters.