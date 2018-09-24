Inside South Florida: Life Itself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself” is a 2 hour soap opera that hovers somewhere between trauma and happiness.

The movie is an ensemble drama with segments devoted to different small groups of characters, who all connect.

“Life Itself” sports a star-studded cast including Olivia Wild, Oscar Isaac, Olivia Cooke, Antonio Banderas, Laya Costa and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

The story flows in chapters and chapter three shifts to a family in Spain. That’s where Laya and Sergio come in. Sergio plays Javier, an olive plantation worker and Laya plays his wife.

Even though the two say they don’t really know what “life itself” means to them, they share some important advice.

"Life Itself" is out in South Florida theaters and it’s rated R.