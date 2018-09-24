Inside South Florida: Livin’ The Jai Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new age of Jai Alai has hit South Florida and you can find it at Magic City Casino in Miami. It’s unconventional, because Jai Alai athletes are younger, their personalities are looser and many of them are former college and professional athletes in other sports.

Clearly these guys are the masters at what they do and when you head to Magic City to watch them play you’ll truly be amazed by the speed of the game. It’s all part of what makes the experience a lot of fun for the fans.

Magic City Jai Alai has games at 3 pm and 7 pm every Wednesday through Sunday. Friday nights feature happy hours and they have ice cream promotions over the weekend.

For more information go to magiccitycasino.com