Inside South Florida: Special Compass

The Escape to Miami Triathlon is going down September 30th here in South Florida.

One of the biggest groups participating in the event is Social Compass, with assistance from the Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is happy to lend a hand to assist Special Compass in their endeavors.

During the Escape to Miami Triathlon, Special Compass and the Ed Morse Automotive Group will both be represented.

The CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, Teddy Morse got to experience firsthand the joy of working with these special athletes.

For more information about the race visit escapetomiamitriathlon.com and for how you can help Special Compass with their incredible mission, go to specialcompass.org