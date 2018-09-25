Inside South Florida: A New Age For The Aging Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The South Florida Institute on Aging, is focused on policy and programs to support South Florida’s aging community. One of SoFIA’s platforms is to offer technology training for seniors living in an evolving digital world.

"We have a class right now that is teaching veterans who were trained to protect our country on how to learn new technology skills like how to Skype, how to Uber to their doctor appointments, and how to join the modern workforce," says Peter Kaldes, President and CEO.

Enabling seniors to give back to their community is another way SoFIA helps them enrich their lives.

" We have one amazing program known as the Foster Grandparent Program that really provides volunteers with a sense of purpose through reading to children. We have this wonderful women who is from Cuba, and she rides the bus everyday to go to an elementary school and mentor children on reading skills," says Kaldes.

The group’s annual “SoFIA celebrates benefit” is going down February 8th from 6-9 pm at the W Ft. Lauderdale.

For more info, go to Thesofia.org