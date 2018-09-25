Tech Tuesday: Netflix Hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deciding what to watch on Netflix isn’t always easy, but these tools can help, starting with a tool called better browse for Netflix.

Install it for the chrome web browser and you suddenly get a new menu called " Browse all."

This lets you see videos in a wider variety of categories.

Next up is RateFlix, this tool adds a line to listings with ratings from popular services including rotten tomatoes, IMDB and metracritic.

Super Netflix lets you control just about every aspect of the viewing experience, you can speed shows up, slow them down or toggle an option to blur out spoilers.

Keep in mind all of these tools are add ons for your web browser and not your T.V.