WIN Tickets to the Pumpkin Patch Festival in Coconut Grove

THE 7TH ANNUAL PUMPKIN PATCH FESTIVAL RETURNS TO COCONUT GROVE’S REGATTA PARK ON OCTOBER 13 & 14 FROM 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M.

The Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival will feature a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including a giant pumpkin patch in the center of all the action with more than 5,000 pumpkins and a carnival for all ages.

Admission is $20 per person for those two years and up, and includes unlimited carnival rides, a kiddie cornstalk maze, multiple fall photo vignettes, a scarecrow dress-up village, pumpkin decorating, face painting and sponsor giveaways. Admission is free for children under 24 months old (does not include access to carnival rides).

For an additional cost, attendees can also enjoy picking the perfect pumpkin in the patch (prices vary based on size) and yummy offerings in the Pumpkin Food Court featuring savory & sweet pumpkin delights, as well as delicious fair food. Plus, adults can also enjoy a “cold one” at the Pumpkin Beer Bars.

For more information visit www.coconutgrovepumpkinpatch.com, or like us on Facebook.