Cheap Seats: Miami Heat Day

The Miami Heat have started training camp looking to build off the momentum from last year’s playoff season.

And the big storyline is that Dwayne Wade has announced this will be his final season in the NBA.

He’s the first to admit he’s not sure how to handle all of it.

"I have no idea what I want out of this year. That's why I say, let's write it together and see how it's going to be. We will be able to figure this thing out, as the year goes on. It's going to take on a life of its own," said Wade