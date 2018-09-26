Dinner with the Johnsons (Contest)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch black-ish and WIN a $360 gift card to Blue Apron.

We're celebrating the premiere of black-ish (5 nights a week) on The CW South Florida.

Enter to WIN the Dinner with the Johnsons Sweepstakes w/ 103.5 The Beat...

Here’s how:

WATCH black-ish - October 1 through October 4 starting at 7PM and look for the KEYWORD.

(The clue will be revealed between 7PM-8PM on The CW South Florida, Monday – Thursday; Viewers listen in the next day, Tuesday - Friday, to 103.5 The Beat for more instruction)

LISTEN the next day to Papa Keith's show on 103.5 The Beat from 5-7PM.

Listen for Papa Keith's cue to call with the correct keyword TO WIN.

Ten (10) winners will be chosen over the course of the week by the radio station.

WIN: Ten (10) winners will receive….

A $360 Gift Card to Blue Apron

CLICK HERE FOR RULES