Inside South Florida: All About The Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been a staple of the South Florida community since 1940, helping local kids in so many ways.

Recently, a couple of Boys and Girls Clubs kids got the thrill of a lifetime and plenty of money for college, thanks to two of the biggest celebrities in the world, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will hold its “Night in Havana” Gala on November 10th at JW Marriott Marquis on Biscayne Boulevard. And if you attend, get ready to party.

For tickets to the gala call (305) 446-9910 and for more info about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade go to bgcmia.org