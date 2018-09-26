Inside South Florida: The Search for Tinker Bell on the Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your favorite Disney characters are back on the ice! Help Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Jasmine, Aladdin, Ariel and more follow Captain Hook’s treasure map as they search for Tinker Bell.

Disney on Ice is once again elevating the ice show experience with brand-new engaging elements, including a 20 foot tall sway poles, high flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts.

One of the really cool elements is the Hoverboard, which is the first time it's being showcased in the show.

"Hoverboards are brand new and something that's really exciting that we have added to our opening number. We have about 8-10 hoverboards troops, that come out during the opening number and do a bunch of tricks for you guys," said Professional Skater Tommy Do

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will be going down Thursday September 27th until Sunday September 30th.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit disneyonice.com