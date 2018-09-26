Teacher who was ‘fired for refusing to give 50% credit to students who didn’t even do their homework’ leaves poignant goodbye on her whiteboard

A Florida history teacher says she was fired for refusing to give half-credit to students who didn't turn in their assignments - and now her farewell message to her class is going viral.
Diane Tirado says West Gate K-8 School in Port St Lucie had a 'no zero' policy, requiring teachers to give students no less than a 50-per cent grade on assignments. When she refused to follow the policy after several students didn't turn in a homework project she had assigned two weeks earlier.
Before leaving, Tirado left a handwritten message on a whiteboard for her students that read:
After her post drew national attention, Tirado again took to social media on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the controversy.
