Teacher who was ‘fired for refusing to give 50% credit to students who didn’t even do their homework’ leaves poignant goodbye on her whiteboard

A Florida history teacher says she was fired for refusing to give half-credit to students who didn't turn in their assignments - and now her farewell message to her class is going viral.

Diane Tirado says West Gate K-8 School in Port St Lucie had a 'no zero' policy, requiring teachers to give students no less than a 50-per cent grade on assignments. When she refused to follow the policy after several students didn't turn in a homework project she had assigned two weeks earlier.

Before leaving, Tirado left a handwritten message on a whiteboard for her students that read:

'I’m so upset because we have a nation of kids that are expecting to get paid and live their life just for showing up and it’s not real,' Tirado told the TV station.

After her post drew national attention, Tirado again took to social media on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the controversy.

