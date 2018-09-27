Cheap Seats: Weekend College Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 16th ranked, 3-1 Miami Hurricanes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight at Hard Rock Stadium.

Will this be the beginning of the N’Kosi Perry era?

He played great last week, throwing three touchdowns, and it’s no secret UM is looking for more at the quarterback position.

University of North Carolina won its first game last weekend, beating Pitt 38-35.

The 3-1 Gators travel to Mississippi State to take on the 23rd ranked Bulldogs Saturday.

The Gators pasted Tennessee last weekend behind a smothering defense and three touchdown passes from Feleipe Franks. Clearly, there’s a three touchdown Quarterback theme going on.

As for FSU. The 2-2 Noles travel to Kentucky to take on Louisville Saturday at 3:30.

FSU continues to be a work in progress but quarterback Deondre Francois had his best game of the season last weekend and hopes to build on that.

We didn’t forget about 13TH ranked University of Central Florida.

The undefeated Knights host Pitt on 3:30 pm on Saturday.