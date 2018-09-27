Foodie Fix: FireBirds Wood Fired Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for its wood fired grill and scratch kitchen, FireBirds brings classic American fare to Pembroke Pines.

The lodge-like setting is unique to South Florida, yet it brings a warm and comforting vibe to the area.

FireBirds Wood Fired Grill specializes in hand-cut aged steaks, fresh seafood, chicken and ribs seared over an authentic wood-fired grill.

"The hickory and the oak give it two types of flavor, the oak adds a lot of heat to the fire which gives it a great sear and the hickory gives it a great flavor that goes with the seasoning blend that we have created," said Anthony Vitelli, Managing Partner.

FireBirds Wood Fired Grill is located Southwest 145th Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

For a look at their menu— visit FireBirdsRestaurants.com