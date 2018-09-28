Comic Connoisseur: A League Of Their Own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

League of legends is a fast paced, competitive game featuring two teams battling head to head across multiple battlefields and game modes to destroy the enemy base. Each team must employ a winning strategy to conquer their opponent.

Millions of players and fans of the game are gearing up for Worlds 2018.

It's a 24-team International competition.

The head of the North American Esports at riot games, Chris Hopper aka chopper tells us what we can expect at this year’s worlds.

"Every year we see upsets, we see underdogs rising like a Cinderella story. We have a pretty big show, it's not just about the league and the master on display as much as we want to highlight that, I just wanna make sure it's a great show for the fans," says Hopper.

