Cheap Seats: Dolphins Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 3-0 Dolphins head to Foxboro to take on the 1-2 Patriots this Sunday.

Last weekend the big plays were on display for Miami as they rallied to beat the Raiders 28-20.

Ryan Tannehill had three touchdown passes including a bomb to Kenny Stills.

Albert Wilson had a receiving touchdown and he threw for a score on a nifty reverse. When did the Fins get so fun?

As for the Pats they are a mess. The wide receivers do not seem very good and Rob Gronkowski can’t do it all by himself. New England’s defense isn’t very good either. They’re the 5th worst in the NFL.

Could be another big day for Tannehill and the Fins.