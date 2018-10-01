Celebrate Wellness: Harmful Chemicals in Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today more than 10,000 chemicals are added directly to our foods and to the materials that package our food.

A new study by the American Academy of Pediatrics is coming down on the government additives, saying certain chemicals are causing obesity, thyroid issues, and even cancer.

The chemicals raising most concern are Bisphenol (BPA), Phthalates, PFCs, Perchlorate and Nitrates/Nitrites.

Bisphenols are seen in metal cans and can act like estrogen, affecting puberty, body fat, and fertility.

Phthalates are found in plastic. They can impact male genital development and your heart.

PFCs and Perchlorate are used in food packaging and they can affect brain development.

Nitrates/ Nitrites are found in processed and cured meats. They can interfere with your thyroid and cause cancer.

Experts say children are most at risk. To avoid these harmful substances eat fresh or frozen produce, choose foods packaged in glass jars over metal. Try eating fewer processed meats or look for meats that have no added nitrates, like the ones found under the Applegate brand.