Inside South Florida: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Known for its wood fired grill and scratch kitchen, Firebirds brings classic American fare to Pembroke Pines.

The lodge-like setting is unique to South Florida, yet it brings a warm and comforting vibe to the area.

"Firebirds has been around for 18 years, started up in North Carolina. We wanted to have something that looks like a ski lodge, with a fireplace to go with the great food," said Managing Partner, Anthony Vitelli.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill specializes in hand-cut aged steaks, fresh seafood, chicken and ribs seared over an authentic wood-fired grill. What makes them stand out, is the type of woods they use to cook their dishes.

"The hickory and the oak give it two types of flavor. The oak adds a lot of heat to the fire which gives it a great sear and the hickory gives it a great flavor that goes with the seasoning blend that we have created," said Vitelli.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located Southwest 145th Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located Southwest 145th Avenue and Pines Boulevard. For a look at their menu— visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com