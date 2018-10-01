Inside South Florida: Mason Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chef behind the popular restaurant, Beaker and Gray, opened a new gem in Midtown Miami. Taking over the former Gigi space, Mason Eatery features a menu of comfort food serving an all-day assortment of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We're trying to bring comfort and American food and we're trying to elevate it by using really great ingredients and proper technique. We make everything in-house and give the people what they want," said Owner and Executive Chef Brian Nasajon.

Nasajon says he wanted to bring an old-school-diner feel, but in today's world. The 2,500 square foot eatery brings all types of dishes including salads, fresh meats and seafood, sweets, and sandwiches.

"This American home-style cuisine is what your grandma wants to eat. So it's just comfort, it's simple, good flavors and proper execution," said Nasajon.