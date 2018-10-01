Inside South Florida: Mr. William Collazo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a whole lot of advanced learning and critical thinking in William Collazo’s International Baccalaureate Theory of Knowledge class at Deerfield Beach High school.

"I've asked them to think about Plato's Allegory of the Cave, they read it before they showed up and right now they are recreating what they saw in their minds when they read it. I challenge them to think that whatever it is that they think they see may not be what they see," says Mr. Collazo.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Mr Collazo also teaches Japanese at Deerfield Beach High. In both classes, he encourages his students to challenge themselves and their perceptions.

Gabe Malka, one of Mr Collazo’s students, wants to be a surgeon and what he learns in the theory of knowledge class helps him on that journey.

" I think this class teaches you how to think, which is another way of saying it gives you perspective. So I think having the perspective is something that I learn more and more about everyday, and I think that helps me become a better thinker which can help me in the future," adds Gabe Malka.

"Mr. Collazo is one of our favorite teachers here in Deerfield High School. He is a dynamic teacher, he is incredible and he is a huge resource for our students here," says Michelle Llinas, Assistant Principal of Deerfield Beach High School.

Mr. Collazo is a six degree black belt in Karate and a four degree black belt in Kendo and that helps shape his teaching philosophy.

"When I think about my experiences in Martial Arts, I spend a lot of time sort of self honing, self-aware, mindful. For me this class, in a lot of ways, is about being mindful. And paying attention to those things that surround us and what will affect us and how we can affect those things," adds Mr. Collazo.

So give it up for William Collazo. A thoughtful leader, and this week’s super teacher.