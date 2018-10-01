Paws & Claws: Paws 4 You Event Raises Over $20,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paws 4 You Rescue recently hosted its first annual Dominoes 4 Paws fundraiser and it was a huge success!

The organization raised more than $20,000.

We interviewed one of the organizations strongest supporters, local artist David Le Batard. Le Batard and other local artists sold several pieces that night and donated a portion of the proceeds to the organization.

The fundraiser celebrated Le Batard and his work. He’s best known for his colorful murals of animals, live painting and sculptures.

About 100 guests including artists Carlos Solano, King Redd, Philathropists Norma Abraham, Frank and Ann Rubino, former UM president Donna Shalala and more attended the event.

Paws 4 You Rescue is based in Miami. If you want to help pets in need of homes visit paws4you.org.